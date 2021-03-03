Man sentenced to 12 years for shooting teenager

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County state’s attorney said a man was sentenced to 12 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after a teenager was shot.

In a news release, State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said Joseph Hernandez was sentenced for aggravated discharge of a firearm. His sentence will be followed by two years of mandatory supervised release.

Hernandez shot a 17-year-old boy who was sitting in a yard on 10 South State Street in Danville on April 7, 2020 when he was shot by someone in a moving vehicle. “The investigation led to Tracy Depratt, who informed law enforcement that she was driving the car involved in the offense, and that it was her passenger, Hernandez, who fired a handgun in the direction of the juvenile.”