DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A man who used to live in Danville will spend 11 years behind bars for delivery of methamphetamine.

Jeffery Pate pleaded guilty last Thursday to a charge of delivering between five and 15 grams of meth. Approximately one year ago, Pate was the subject of an investigation conducted by the Vermilion County Metropolitan Enforcement Group and was recorded on video delivering 14 grams of meth to an undercover operative.

“We are thankful for the hard work of VMEG and all the efforts taken in order to ensure dangerous drugs and drug dealers are removed from our community,” said Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy.

After release, Pate will serve one year of mandatory parole.