Man sentenced to 10 years on drug charges

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County state’s attorney said a former Champaign resident was sentenced to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

In a news release, State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said Delvin Willis was sentenced for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to delivery. Willis will also have three years of parole after being released.

Lacy stated that on July 23, 2019, Vermilion County Metropolitan Enforcement Group agents executed a search warrant on a Danville residence owned by Willis. When officers went in, they found over 80 grams of a substance containing both heroin and fentanyl. “Prior to the execution of the search warrant, between January and early July of 2019, VMEG utilized confidential informants on numerous occasions to make narcotics purchases wherein Willis was involved.” The state’s attorney also said, “In each transaction, VMEG south approval and received authorization from the Vermilion County State’s Attorney’s Office to utilize eavesdropping equipment to record the crimes.”