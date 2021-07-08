Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for setting fire to shed

MOULTRIE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Prosecutors in Moultrie County say 37-year-old Clint Hector was sentenced to 10 years in prison for destroying a shed.

A press release from the Moultrie County State’s Attorney’s office says Hoover got the maximum sentence for criminal damage to property, with losses valued between $10,000 and $100,000.

An assistant state’s attorney says police and firefighters were called to a home on Nov. 30 last year on Chad Avenue in Sullivan after a storage shed was found fully engulfed in flames.

The report says Hector was seen up in a tree on the property and he admitted to setting the shed on fire.

Prosecutors say the Sullivan man stated he set a fire to keep himself warm, and he failed to alert authorities after it began to engulf the shed.

The shed and all of its contents were completely lost, the release says.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office assisted with the investigation into the crime.