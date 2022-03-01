DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County state’s attorney said a man was sentenced to 12 years in prison on sexual abuse and weapons charges.

In a news release, State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said Jovon Johnson was sentenced for armed violence and aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Those charges stemmed from an investigation from May of 2021.

Johnson–then 28 years old– was arrested after Danville Police officers were told about a suspicious car parked in Fetch Dog Park. When approached by police, Johnson appeared pantsless in the back seat and then proceeded to put on a shirt before jumping into the front seat and driving away. Officers chased Johnson until he crashed the vehicle in a ditch.

Police later found out the car was stolen and Johnson had a semi-automatic handgun. There was also a 15-year-old girl in the car, who eventually told police that they previously had sex.

As part of Johnson’s sentencing, he must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Lacy stated Johnson’s criminal history included vehicular hijacking and other felony weapons charges.