CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was sentenced to 13 years in the Department of Corrections in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash.

Robert O’Malley was sentenced Wednesday. He was taken to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office to await transportation to the Department of Corrections.

O’Malley turned himself in for a hit-and-run crash that resulted in the death of Dr. William Schuh in October of 2020. It happened along Route 150 in Mahomet.

Upon release, O’Malley will be required to have one year of supervised release.

Here is a written statement from Kim Schuh, William’s wife: