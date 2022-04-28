SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was recently sentenced in connection with a deadly accident that happened in 2020.

Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced that Briar W. True was sentenced to the maximum of 364 days in jail for the offense of speeding in excess of 35 miles per hour.

The sentencing hearing followed a June 16, 2021 bench trial in which True was found guilty of the offense. The charge resulted from a fatal crash that occurred on June 4, 2020 on Route 16, Shelbyville near the U.S. Army Corps Visitors Center. Pedestrian Sidney Manning, age 84, was fatally struck by True’s vehicle as Manning walked across Route 16 shortly before 5 a.m..

Both the Shelbyville Police and Shelby County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the crash site. Officers said there were no independent eye-witnesses to the crash.

At trial, Brian Scott and Steve Coady testified as expert witnesses in crash reconstruction. They estimated that True’s vehicle was traveling between 82 and 98 miles per hour at the point of impact. The posted speed limit where the fatal accident occurred was 45 miles per hour. Scott described the crash as a “quick and explosive event.”

During the sentencing hearing, family members of Manning testified and presented victim impact statements, describing Manning as a loving, hardworking man who married a widowed woman and raised her four children as his own. Family members emotionally described Manning’s close relationships with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and testified to Manning’s selfless care of his wife who required daily assistance due to illness.

The State recommended a maximum sentence because of the defendant’s excessive speed, which resulted in a fatality, the devastating impact upon the Manning family and True’s prior criminal history. True was previously convicted of, and/or adjudicated for, possession of methamphetamine, DUI, reckless driving, criminal damage to property, possession of drug paraphernalia, four ordinance violations and eleven traffic violations.

True was remanded to the Shelby County Jail following the sentencing hearing