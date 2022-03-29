DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A man who used to live in Danville was sentenced to 65 years in prison this week for murdering his girlfriend in December of 2018.

Bryant Marshall pleaded guilty earlier this year to murdering 29-year-old Marlene Brown. Court testimony established that Marshall began to suspect Brown of seeing other men, which culminated in an argument between the two on Dec. 15, 2018 at Brown’s home in Danville. Marshall threated Brown’s life during the argument and afterward, he hid himself inside her SUV with a gun.

When Brown went out to her car and opened the back hatch, Marshall was said to have jumped out of the car and shot her several times in the head. He was arrested later that night and fully confessed to the crime. Brown died from her injuries ten days later on Christmas morning.

During Marshall’s sentencing hearing, Katherline Smith, Brown’s sister, tearfully addressed the court and described the devastation her sister’s death had brought upon her family. Smith further expressed the adverse mental and emotional impact that the murder had upon Brown’s six children.

“They now have trust issues, they have permanent psychological scars, the perception of their world has changed, they fear the world now, and

their hearts are forever broken, as nothing or no one can replace that nurturing love they had from their mother,” Smith noted.

In rendering his judgement, Judge Derek Girton addressed Marshall specifically, saying his crime was “beyond senseless” and that Marshall himself was “beyond selfish.” The court noted that such a sentence was necessary to deter others from committing similar acts in the future.

Marshall must serve 100% of his sentence, followed by three years of supervised release after. He will also be required to register as a murderer for 10 years in accordance with the Illinois Murderer and Violent Offender Against Youth Registration Act.