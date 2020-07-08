Man sentenced for woman’s murder

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said a man was sentenced to 30 years for the death of a Georgetown woman.

Lacy said Michael Long pleaded guilty to murder. This comes after Kimberly George was found dead inside of a home on Mill Road in Georgetown around 6:30 a.m. on March 26, 2018. Police had originally been called to the home for a domestic disturbance.

While investigating, Georgetown Police and the Illinois State Police found Long and Laura Johnson went into George’s home that morning. Lacy said Long had a disagreement with George and another person inside the home. He then shot George and ran away, but was later arrested and admitted to being at her home.

Murder charges against Johnson were dropped because officials said she was not the shooter. She also gave investigators new information to help with Long’s prosecution.

Lacy said during the sentencing hearing, she presented victim impact statements from several people that cared for George. “One victim stated to Long that he ‘changed so many lives the day you decided to pull the trigger and brutally kill my sister!'”

The state’s attorney said Long must serve his entire sentence and it will be followed by three years of parole.