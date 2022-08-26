VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– A Danville man was sentenced to 6.5 years for domestic battery.

On August 24, Circuit Judge Charles Hall sentenced Pierre Miller for an argument that resulted in him attempting to choke a woman. Officials said the victim tried to get away, but Miller grabbed her and threw her to the ground. He held her down and took away her phone, said officials.

According to officials, the victim somehow got away and left her home yelling for help. A neighbor saw her and let her use her phone to call 911.

Officials said there was evidence of him attempting to strangle her.

State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said she appreciated the victim’s courage and quick reporting. The state’s attorney also thanked the DPD for their work and “noted their combined efforts and cooperation helped ensure a violent abuser will spend time behind bars.