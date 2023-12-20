SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from the Metro East has been sentenced for trying to break out of the Sangamon County Jail.

41-year-old Randy Bull of Alton was sentenced last week to 18 and a half years in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release, for distributing more than 50 grams of meth, conspiring to escape from an institution and conspiring to possess contraband in prison.

Bull was originally taken into the Sangamon County Jail in August 2020 for distributing meth. Federal prosecutors said between November and December 2020, Bull and James Russwinkel, another inmate at the Sangamon County Jail facing a unrelated federal drug charge, conspired to bring contraband like saw blades, a pry bar and smoke bombs with the help of two other people outside of the prison.

All four people involved were indicted in Feb. 2021 after an anonymous call to the jail reported the plan.

Bull pleaded guilty to both cases in May.

U.S. District judge Colleen Lawless said Bull’s long history of violence warranted the extended prison term.

Alison Poorman was also sentenced in relation to the conspiracy to break Bull and Russwinkel out of the jail in Sept. 2022.