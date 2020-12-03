Man sentenced for transportation & possession of child pornography

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 25-year-old Rantoul man was sentenced Thursday to seven-and-a-half years in federal prison for transportation and possession of child pornography.

Officials said William Armstrong was arrested in June and pleaded guilty to the charges in August. They also stated Judge Michael Mihm “noted the violent nature of the material that depicted infants and toddlers in violent and sadistic depictions.”

He was ordered to remain on federal supervised release for 10 years at the end of his prison term. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.