Man sentenced for threatening Sheriff’s deputies

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced on Monday that a Moweaqua man has been sentenced to four years in prison for threatening two Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies.

Kroncke said that on Aug. 11, Travis Sinnard, 27, threatened to cut the deputies’ throats when they attempted to serve him a protection order; Sinnard answered the door with a knife in his hand. The deputies subsequently arrested Sinnard, who physically resisted and hurt one of the deputies in the process. The knife was seized as evidence.

Sinnard was previously convicted for Aggravated Battery in 2012 and was sentenced to probation. This is his first sentence to the Illinois Department of Corrections.