CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man will spend three years in federal prison for inciting a riot.

It happened last summer. 20-year-old Shamar Betts posted on social media asking people to riot at Market Place Mall.

Dozens of people broke into businesses and stole merchandise. The destruction continued along Prospect Avenue and other parts of town.

A total of 73 businesses were vandalized or looted. Betts will have to pay $1.5 million in restitution.