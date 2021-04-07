Man sentenced for shooting death of Gary Green, Jr.

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County state’s attorney said a man was sentenced to 35 years in prison for killing Gary Green, Jr. last year.

State’s Attorney Daniel Wright said Devione Rayford pleaded guilty to first degree murder on Wednesday. This comes after Green was shot and killed along East Spruce in Springfield in March of 2020.

“The Defendant’s acceptance of responsibility cannot bring Gary Green, Jr. back to his family, but he will spend 35 years in prison for this senseless act of gun violence that took a devoted father, son and friend from so many,” said Wright.