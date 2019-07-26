Man sentenced for shooting death

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was sentenced to 30 years for the shooting death of Demesheo Lovelace.

The shooting happened in 2017 in the 900 block of South Main Street in Decatur. Officials say Lovelace was shot several times and died at the scene.

In May, brothers Joseph and Darelle Fox were found guilty of the crime. On Thursday, Joseph was sentenced to 30 years.

Earlier this year, a jury decided there was enough evidence to prove Darelle pulled the trigger. He is expected to be sentenced later this month.