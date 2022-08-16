CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man will spend 30 years behind bars for two cases involving violence against women.

Robert Perry pleaded guilty to aggravated criminal sexual assault, which accused him of raping a woman while armed with a knife at a Champaign apartment complex in January 2021. He got away from police, but five months later, a DNA test matched with Perry and an arrest warrant was issued.

That same June, police were called to Country Brook Apartments for a domestic dispute involving Perry and learned he was wanted. Perry barricaded himself inside an apartment for several hours until police were finally able to arrest him.

Along with the 30-year sentence, Perry will have to register as a sex offender. other charges against him were dismissed in exchange for his plea.