Man sentenced for sexual assault of a minor

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – A man plead guilty on Tuesday to Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault, a Class X felony, and was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

According to evidence presented by prosecutors, Richard Ingram, formerly of Hoopeston, sexually assaulted a nine-year old child in the summer of 2019. Ingram was entrusted to watch the child by the child’s dying mother, who was Ingram’s romantic partner.

Ingram must serve at least 85% of his sentence and register as a sex offender for life. After he is released from prison, Ingram will be paroled for between three years and the rest of his life.

“Sexual predators who prey on the children of Vermilion County will not be tolerated and my office will do everything in our power to ensure that such despicable transgressors are brought to justice and that our children are kept safe,” said Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy. “We are grateful for the victim’s bravery in this case and his cooperation with the investigation.”