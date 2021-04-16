Man sentenced for sex crimes against child

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville man is going to prison again for sex crimes against a child.

This time, Jesse Koester was sentenced to a total of 14 years. The Vermilion County State’s Attorney said he was given 10 years for child pornography charges and four for aggravated criminal sexual abuse. He will serve those consecutively with credit for 147 days served.

Previously, Koester had been convicted of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim under 13 in Ford County, according to Illinois State Police documents.