DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) -- Developers of the Danville Casino project want to start work on their gaming hub sometime in 2020, but they are still waiting on their license to be approved by the state.

Not too far away over the state line, more details of a Terre Haute casino were unveiled Monday. With just an hour between the two cities, is there enough money to go around? People in Danville seem to think so.