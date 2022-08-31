SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Moweaqua man has been sentenced to three years in prison for his role in fight outside a Moweaqua restaurant in May.

Timothy Sutton, 27, was convicted of aggravated battery and sentenced on Wednesday. Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said police determined a member of Sutton’s family was at Crawford’s Pizza Pub the night of May 9. That family member demanded winnings from a slot machine from a “developmentally-delayed” patron and the victim told the family member to leave the patron alone.

30 minutes later, the family member returned with Sutton and challenged the victim to a fight in the parking lot. When the victim left the business, Sutton, his family member and a woman physically assaulted him.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Sutton shortly after. He admitted to hitting the victim, but said he didn’t remember anything after the first strike due to blacking out.

This will be Sutton’s third prison sentence following previous convictions for aggravated unlawful use of weapons and aggravated robbery and theft.