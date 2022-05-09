SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Coffeen man was sentenced last week to 14 years in prison for receiving of child pornography.

Tyler Pease, 30, was indicted in March of 2020 on charges alleging that between the summer of 2017 and spring of 2018, he solicited and received child pornography from a minor. He was also accused of sending a picture of himself to that minor.

Pease was arrested in August of 2020 and pleaded guilty last December. He has been in custody since his arrest.

During his sentencing hearing, Judge Sue Myerscough specifically found that Pease caused the minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for his own sexual gratification and had engaged in a pattern of activity involving prohibited sexual conduct with minors on multiple occasions.

Pease’s arrest and prosecution was part of a nationwide initiative by the U.S. Department of Justice called Project Safe Childhood.