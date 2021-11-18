Man sentenced for possession, intent to deliver meth

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced that a Shelbyville man was sentenced to eight years in prison on Wednesday for unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver with a prior conviction.

Trenton D. Morrison, 28, was arrested in Shelbyville on Jan. 21 following a reckless driver complaint. Officers learned that Morrison’s driver’s license was revoked and he had an active arrest warrant from Effingham County. Officers also found four bags containing a total of 99.3 grams of meth on Morrison’s person and in his car. Morrison was held in the Shelby County Jail since his arrest.

This is Morrison’s third prison sentence; he served two years in Effingham County for possession of meth manufacturing materials and eighteen months in Coles County for possession of a controlled substance.