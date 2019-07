SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A father who killed his 2 month old son was sentenced.

24-year-old Eric Cutler pleaded guilty to first degree murder. He killed his son in March, 2017.

The baby died as a result of blunt force trauma to his head and body, including skull, rib and pelvic fractures.

Cutler was sentenced to 60 years in prison.