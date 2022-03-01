SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Shelbyville man was sentenced to four years in prison on Monday for possessing methamphetamine.

Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said that Shelbyville officers caught Ethan Law with meth and hypodermic needles on his person on two separate occasions – one in July of 2020 and May of 2021. He was charged with two counts of possessing meth with a prior conviction and received prison sentences of two years for both charges. Those sentences will be served consecutively.

Law has two prior convictions, one for possessing meth and one for possessing a gun with a defaced serial number. He served 30 months in prison for both offenses.

Law has been imprisoned in the Shelby County Jail since his arrest last May and will be transferred to the Illinois Department of Corrections.