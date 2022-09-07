DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was sentenced to 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to gun and drug charges in Vermilion County.

Lerone Johnson was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and delivery of a controlled substance. The charges stemmed from two separate crimes Johnson admitted to committing in 2019 and 2020.

In a press release, Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said Danville Police responded to a shots-fired call at the Fair Oaks Housing Complex on June 29, 2019 and later determined Johnson was in possession of a gun. She also said that in August of 2020, Johnson was the subject of a narcotics investigation and was observed selling one gram of fentanyl by the Vermilion County Metropolitan Enforcement Group.

“We are thankful for the hard work of the Danville Police Department and VMEG for all their efforts taken in order to ensure dangerous drugs and guns are removed from our community,” Lacy said.

Upon release from prison, Johnson will have to serve one year of mandatory parole.