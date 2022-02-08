URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville man was sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in prison on Monday for wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and money laundering.

Jeffery Henson, 43, plead guilty in October to the charges against him. He was accused of using multiple stolen identities to gain employment at a Schaumburg consulting firm and a Danville manufacturing firm. He did this to prevent his employers from discovering a long criminal history that included prior convictions for theft and computer fraud. Henson was further accused of defrauding these firms of more than $2.4 million and laundering some of that money to buy a luxury car.

In addition to the prison sentence, Henson was ordered by Judge Colin Bruce to pay restitution of nearly $2.5 million to the firms he defrauded.