Man sentenced for escaping electronic bracelet

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man with gang affiliations was sentenced to two years Thursday for escaping his electronic monitoring bracelet last year.

Shamario Brown was originally sentenced in July 2017 to three years in prison for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and for aggravated battery to a police officer. Brown left prison on parole in August 2018, and was given an electronic ankle bracelet to wear. He took it off on October 12, and was on the run for more than a week. Police found him in Plano at his girlfriend’s house.

Brown also owes $2,549 in fines.

This isn’t the first time Brown has been in court.

Brown was charged for murder in 2016 for the death of Ericka Cox-Bailey. She was hit by a stray bullet while walking home from the store. He was found not guilty in 2017.

He also faced gun charges on three separate occasions in 2015 for discharging a firearm. A court found him not guilty each time.