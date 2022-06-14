SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Pana man has been sentenced to five years in prison for attempting to elude police and for driving with a revoked license in Shelby County.

The Shelby County State’s Attorney’s Office said that on Dec. 30, 2021, John Brilley suspiciously turned his face away from a Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy while driving, which prompted the deputy to begin following Brilley. Brilley then sped away when he realized he was being followed, starting a chase that reached a speed of 80 miles per hour. Brilley eventually crashed his car and attempted to flee on foot, but was chased down, tased and arrested.

Brilley was discovered to have been driving with a revoked license as a result of previous DUI convictions. He was also arrested nine days before this incident when a Shelbyville Police officer pulled him over.

Brilley has prior felony convictions in Shelby, Macon and Christian Counties for theft, aggravated DUI and possession of methamphetamine. This will be his third prison sentence.