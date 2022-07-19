SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 47-year-old man from Mechanicsburg was sentenced in federal court on Monday after he pleaded guilty to possessing and distributing more than 11 pounds of methamphetamine in central Illinois

Gerald Hunley was sentenced to five years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. He had been indicted in November of 2020 and pleaded guilty in March of this year. He faced up to a life in prison for his crimes.

Hunley was arrested as part of the National Methamphetamine Strategic Initiative, a DEA-led initiative to address meth trafficking and its consequences. The Illinois State Police and Springfield Police Department assisted in the investigation.