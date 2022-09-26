DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was recently sentenced to 12 years in prison after he was caught delivering methamphetamine last year.

Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said Jermaine McQueen was caught during an investigation by the Vermilion Metropolitan Enforcement Group in the summer of 2021. In August of that year, VMEG personnel pulled McQueen over and found over 20 grams of meth in his possession. He was in the process of delivering that meth to someone else when he was arrested.

McQueen was subsequently charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Class X felony punishable by six to 30 years in prison.

“Many criminal investigations can take months or sometimes years to complete. VMEG is an asset to our community,” Lacy said. “The agents’ effort and willingness to see an investigation through from beginning to end helps ensure dangerous drugs and drug dealers are removed from our community.”

In addition to the 12 years behind bars, McQueen will be required to spend 18 months on parole after he is released.