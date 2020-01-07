1  of  2
Breaking News
Water main break causes street closure Stone Creek Golf Course to close

Man sentenced for child pornography

News
Posted: / Updated:

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A St. Joseph man was sentenced Monday to seven years for child pornography crimes.

William Bell was arrested in February of 2019. He was previously an information technology employee in Monticello for Community Unit School District 25. No child pornography was found on school computers.

In April 2019, Bell plead guilty to using a computer or device in July and August 2018 to send visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct and in November 2018, possession of images of child pornography.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Fill out my online form.