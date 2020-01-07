Man sentenced for child pornography

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A St. Joseph man was sentenced Monday to seven years for child pornography crimes.

William Bell was arrested in February of 2019. He was previously an information technology employee in Monticello for Community Unit School District 25. No child pornography was found on school computers.

In April 2019, Bell plead guilty to using a computer or device in July and August 2018 to send visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct and in November 2018, possession of images of child pornography.