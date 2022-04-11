URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur man was sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in federal prison on Monday for possessing child pornography.

Justin Rotramel, 38, was arrested in November of 2020 after a grand jury indicted him on a single count. He pleaded guilty to the charge against him a year later.

In addition to to the prison sentence, U.S. District Judge Michael Mihm sentenced Rotramel to 10 years of parole after release and ordered him to pay $12,000 in restitution to a victim of the images he possessed.

The case was investigated by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office in coordination with the Macon County State’s Attorney.