Man sentenced for child pornography charge

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – A Savoy man was sentenced in court today to 32 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for possession of child pornography.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Central District of Illinois, Michael E. Hughes, 35, possessed a cell phone containing child pornography on March 14, 2019. Hughes was charged the following year and arrested on March 10, 2020.

Hughes was released two days later following a detention hearing but was arrested again after the court found he violated the terms of his pretrial release. He has remained in the custody of the U.S. Marshals since March 12, 2021.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Elly M. Peirson. The charge against Hughes is the result of an investigation by the FBI’s Springfield Office and the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

Hughes’ arrest and prosecution are part of a nationwide initiative by the Department of Justice called Project Safe Childhood. The initiative assembles federal, state and local authorities to combat sexual exploitation and abuse of children.

More information about Project Safe Childhood can be found on its website.