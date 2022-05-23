TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Taylorville man will spend seven years behind bars after he bit two police officers who were arresting him.

Michael Emery, 33, was sentenced on Monday after pleading guilty to two counts of Aggravated Battery to a Police Officer. The charges stem from an April 19 altercation during which Emery was arrested in connection to a theft; as he was being arrested, Emery resisted and bit two officers, injuring them enough that they needed medical treatment.

Christian County State’s Attorney Wes Poggenpohl said that Aggravated Battery to a Police Officer is a class 2 felony that normally carries a sentencing range of three to seven years in prison. However, based on Emery’s record, the sentencing range was extended to as many as 14 years in prison.

Poggenpohl also commended the officers who arrested Emery for the sacrifices they make for public safety, saying their safety is a priority of his office. He promised that anyone who makes officers’ job more difficult by resisting, fighting or fleeing will be looking at additional charges and harsher penalties for their actions.