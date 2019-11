URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)-- A group at Urbana High School is helping students create a better future for themselves. They're called the Self Made Kings. These students had trouble in school but are choosing to change their behavior. Preston James is the Community Relation Specialist for the city. He saw a need for change. "A lot of them were tagged with being disruptive in class, walking out of class, staying in the hallways," said James.

"We didn't know anything. We didn't know what our worth was. We didn't know what we wanted to be in life. None of that," said Terez Thomas, student at Urbana High School. "Our goal was to try and build them up and have them feel a sense of value for themselves," said James. James helped start the group this summer. "Target our high risk young men that are not getting all of the support they may need," said James.