SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield man was sentenced last Thursday to eight years in prison for attempting to entice a minor and attempting to transmit information about another minor.

At the sentencing hearing, prosecutors presented evidence that on August 27 and 28, 2021, 37-year-old Matthew Wetzel knowingly attempted to entice someone he believed was not yet 18 years of age to engage in sexual activity. On those same days, Wetzel also knowingly transmitted the name and address of another minor who was under 16. Prosecutors said he did so with the intent of enticing and encouraging that minor to engage in sexual activity.

Wetzel pleaded guilty to the charges against him in November of 2021. After the sentencing, Wetzel was taken into the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Wetzel’s arrest and prosecution were part of a U.S. Department of Justice initiative called Project Safe Childhood.