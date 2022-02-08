URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A 52-year-old man from Paxton was sentenced on Tuesday to ten years in prison for attempted enticement of a minor.

Robert Anderson was arrested in February of 2020 as part of an FBI operation in Kankakee County. The operation discovered evidence that Anderson used a dating app to arrange a meeting for sexual activity with someone he believed to be a 15-year-old minor.

Federal prosecutors presented this evidence at Anderson’s trial in October and a jury found him guilty on the single charge against him.

10 years is the minimum amount of time in prison Anderson faced for his crime. After he is released, Anderson will serve five years of parole.