DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) –A man was sentenced to four years in prison for sexually abusing two boys.

Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott said Mark Marquis was found guilty of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. He was then sentenced on Tuesday. He will also have to be on the registered sex offender list for life.

Marquis was accused of abusing two boys over the course of several years. They were between the ages of 7-10 during the time of the abuse.