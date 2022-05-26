TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 22-year-old man will spend 20 years in prison for shooting a teenager in the face last year.

Jacob Mariacher of Niles pleaded guilty on April 8 to a charge of aggravated battery with a firearm. That charge stems from a shooting on March 14, 2021 in Pana near 200 North Road and 2350 East Road. Mariacher shot a 17-year-old boy near the corner of his mouth during an altercation with the teen, the bullet lodging in the teen’s jaw.

Aggravated battery with a firearm is a class X felony with a sentencing range of six to 30 years in prison.

In a statement, Christian County Attorney Wes Poggenpohl thanked the victim and his family for coming to the sentencing hearing to tell the judge in their words how the shooting has affected them.