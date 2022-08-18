DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville man will spend 27 years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to murdering a woman in 2019.

Henry Graham, 21, was charged with First Degree Murder in connection to the death of 29-year-old Tara Jackson in a motel room in early January of 2019. Witnesses told investigators that they heard arguing and yelling coming from the room the night of Jan. 2, which was followed by motel staff finding Jackson unresponsive the following morning. A forensic pathologist determined that Jackson died from asphyxiation caused by strangulation and smothering.

Investigators determined that Jackson and Graham arrived at the motel together the night of Jan. 2 and found Graham’s DNA inside the room where Jackson was found. He was arrested on Jan. 11 and admitted to choking Jackson before stealing her car and personal belongings.

During sentencing, State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy presented a victim impact statement from Jackson’s mother Molly.

“My husband and I should not be here today. Our daughter should still be with us,” the statement read in part. “But here we are, because of you. I can still vividly our last with Tara.”

After release from prison, Graham will spend three years on parole.