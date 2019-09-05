Man sentenced for 2015 murder

Live Now
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was sentenced for his involvement in the 2015 murder of Celsey Taylor. Daiquan Cline will spend 20 years in prison.

Taylor was shot and killed during a robbery of her apartment. Her fiance, Britney Wilson survived being shot several times.

Two others, who were 16-year-old at the time of the murder, have been sentenced. Darion Evans was sentenced to 45 years in 2017. Ryan O’Neal was also found guilty. He’ll be sentenced next month. A third person, Shaitan Cook, has pleaded not guilty.

