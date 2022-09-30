SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Oregon was recently sentenced to eight years in prison in Illinois after he was found guilty of drug and gun charges. The charges stem from a traffic stop that resulted in a sheriff’s deputy finding a gun and over eight pounds of marijuana in his car.

Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said that Joshua Hicks, 40 of Talent, Ore., was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, a Class 1 felony, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, a Class 2 felony. These charges carry a sentencing range of 4 to 15 and 3 to 14 years in prison, respectively.

On Jan. 17 of this year, a Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy pulled Hicks over for having an obstructed windshield; as he approached the car, the deputy could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from Hicks’ car. The deputy gained consent from Hicks to search his car and discovered he was unable to open the trunk. As it turned out, the locking mechanism of the trunk had been altered so the only way it could be opened was by pulling a rope from inside the car.

When the deputy finally gained entry to the trunk, he discovered a 9 mm pistol, over eight pounds of marijuana and packaging materials for marijuana distribution. Hicks acknowledged that he knew the gun and marijuana were inside the trunk.

This will be Hick’s second prison sentence; he previously served 29 months in federal prison for a 2003 bank robbery.