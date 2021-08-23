Man sentenced 40 years in prison for sexual assaults against 6-year-old child

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced Monday that Donald Ohmen was sentenced to 40 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on four counts of predatory criminal sexual assaults against a six-year-old child.

State’s Attorney Kroncke said Ohmen has to serve 85% of his sentence. In addition to prison time, Ohmen will also be subjected to a lifetime registration as a sexual predator as well as a life term of mandatory supervised release upon completion of his sentence.

According to police, Ohmen was arrested on November of 2020 following the disclosures made by the victim. Evidence showed that the sexual assaults happened for at least two months. The offenses were reported to the Effingham Police Department and were later investigated by the Windsor Police Department and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

“A dangerous child predator has been removed from the community as a result of the collaboration of all involved in this investigation,” said State’s Attorney Kroncke. “The lengthy sentence will serve as a deterrent to others from committing similar crimes against innocent children.”