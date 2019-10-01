Man says he’s Michael Jackson, exposes himself

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A Princeton man was arrested after court documents said he exposed himself.

42-year-old Lester McDonald was taken into custody Saturday. The Macon County Circuit Clerk’s office said he exposed his genitals while near a school. They also said he told police his name was Michael Jackson when they came to arrest him.

He was charged with public indecency, obstructing identification, and resisting an officer.

McDonald has since bonded out, but is due back in court later this month.

