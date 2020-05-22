Man says he’s being chased, breaks into Law Enforcement Center

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — An area man is charged with criminal damage and criminal trespass to state supported property after reportedly breaking out a window at the Law Enforcement Center.

The subject used an object to break the window and enter a restricted portion of the facility about 4:40 am, Friday.

Deputies were called back to their headquarters after the man was seen on surveillance video wandering the hallways. The man was found hiding in an empty office.

He said he was being chased by several men and ran to the Law Enforcement Center for help. Officials found no evidence he was being pursued.

He sustained a cut to his arm and head when breaking out the window. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries and a mental health evaluation.

He was given a notice to appear in court for his charges and eventually released from the hospital.