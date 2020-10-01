Man saved after car crashes into home

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A car drove into a house Wednesday night on the east side of Springfield on Laurel and 19th Street.

Officers said the car was seen speeding on Laurel and “as it crossed a set of railroad tracks, it became airborne,” said officers in a news release. They also stated the driver lost control and crashed into the house.

The house caught fire. The driver, 29-year-old Alexis Ross and two teenagers took off from the scene before police got there. Officers said they located Ross and the teenagers near the scene.

The sound from the crash drew a crowd. One neighbor said it took a while before the fire actually started. “The fire just got more out of control, and the police showed up just in time,” said Darryl Spratt. “They jumped into action, broke down the door and got the man out.” The 83-year-old man in the house was taken to the hospital. Officers said he is expected to survive.

Police said the officers that went into the house were Officers Nicholas Renfro and Juan Resendez. “Because of their selfless and heroic actions, Officers Renfro and Resendez were able to save a person’s life.”

Officers stated Ross was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving, endangering the life or health of a child and no valid driver’s license-expired for more than six months.