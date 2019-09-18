Man robbed at gunpoint

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating after receiving a report of a man with a head injury who said he had been robbed at gunpoint.

It happened in the 400 block of Main Street in Danville Wednesday morning. Police say they spoke with a 51-year-old Champaign man who said he was robbed in the area of Gilbert and Ann Street. The victim said he was walking southbound on Gilbert when he was approached by two male suspects. He said the men demanded his wallet and one of the suspects pointed a handgun at the victim.

Police say the man’s wallet was stolen and then the suspects struck him in the back of the head. The first suspect description is a black man around 20 years old with dread lock style hair. The second was a black man around 20 years old with short hair and a thin build. Both were last seen running west bound from the area. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate the suspects. Anyone with information should contact Danville Police at (217) 431-2250