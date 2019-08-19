Man restrains fleeing driver who police say drove into building

One man is in custody after police say a car hit a dentist’s office.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One man is in police custody after police say his car hit a dentist’s office. It happened at Hessel Park Family Dentistry on Kirby Avenue.

Police say the driver ran off the road and into the parking lot of CSL Plasma, hit a car, drove through a fence, and into the dentist’s office.

“We heard ‘BOOM.’ The whole building shook,” said John Land, a patient at Hessel Park Family Dentistry.

Land said he looked out a window, saw the car, and called police. He walked outside to talk to the driver to ask if he was okay. But when he noticed the driver gathering his things from the car, he told dispatch the man was going to run.

Seconds later, the driver took off.

“I caught up behind him, kicked his feet out beneath him, and got on top of him,” said Land. “He tried biting me. I had to strike him in the face a couple times to keep him from biting me. We were wrestling around on the ground for a little bit. Finally he was like, ‘I’m done, I’m giving up, I can’t go anywhere.'”

Land restrained the driver until police arrived. They’re not releasing his name, but he’s facing DUI charges.

No one inside the dentist’s office was hurt.