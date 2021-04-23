Man resentenced to 2.5 years in prison for trespassing after not complying with probation

MOULTRIE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 23-year-old man was sentenced this week to 2.5 years in prison for trespassing.

In a news release, Moultrie County State’s Attorney Tracy Weaver said Austin Nelin was supposed to be sentenced on Wednesday; however, he never showed up. “The hearing proceeded in Nelin’s absence after he had previously been ordered to appear,” said Weaver.

Nelin was originally sentenced to 30 months of probation on August 20, 2019 for criminal trespass to residence. “However due to violations, his probation was revoked and he was subject to resentencing,” said Weaver. She recommended three years, which she said is the maximum sentence in IDOC based on Nelin’s non-compliance with probation.

“In accordance with Illinois law, Nelin was eligible for probation or conditional discharge as well as subject to a 1-3 year sentence in prison,” said Weaver. “Pursuant to Illinois law, Nelin is eligible for day-for-day sentencing.” He got credit for 59 days served and will be subject to one year of parole when he is released.

A no bond warrant was issued for his arrest, according to the state’s attorney. She said Nelin is still at large.